Pollster Andres Guilarte: 'The economic consequences of the war will affect the Republicans for the elections'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 11 de abril, 2026

On Voz News, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed pollster and political analyst Andrés Guilarte, with whom she talked about the recent ceasefire between the United States and Iran, and which of the actors involved benefits the most from this decision.

"The perception at the moment, especially what has been seen on social networks, is that what is being followed is the issue of the 10 points that Iran has published. So what has become trending in terms of what is going to happen is that Iran is going to continue to have control over the Strait of Hormuz or continue to collect what we call tolls. [...] The economic consequences of the war may have a tremendous impact against the Republican Party for the next election. More than 82% of those who participated in the most recent YouGov surveys indicate that they have been affected in some way by the increase in gasoline prices," Guilarte said.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.