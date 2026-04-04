Published by Carlos Dominguez 4 de abril, 2026

Forces from Tehran and Washington were vying early Saturday to rescue one of the crew members of the first U.S. fighter jet that Iran has managed to shoot down since the war began.

The Iranian regime claimed to have shot down an F-15, while U.S. media reported that special operations units had managed to recover one of the two occupants, while the other was still missing.

The Iranian Army also claimed to have shot down an A-10 attack aircraft in the Gulf, while the U.S. press reported that its pilot had been rescued.

U.S. Central Command (Centcom) did not provide an immediate response to a request for comment on the possible loss of the F-15, but White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, indicated that the president Donald Trump "was briefed."

The president noted to NBC that what happened with the F-15 will have no impact on talks with Iran. "No, not at all. No, it's war," he said.

The times correspond to Eastern Standard Time.

16:20 Trump announces the elimination of several Iranian military leaders in a massive strike on Tehran 23:29 04/04/2026 23:29 04/04/2026 President Donald Trump claimed Saturday that several Iranian military leaders had been "terminated" in a massive strike on the Iranian capital. "Many of Iran's Military Leaders, who have led them poorly and unwisely, are terminated, along with much else, with this massive strike in Tehran!" he wrote on Truth Social, accompanying the post with a video apparently showing explosions over the city.



Details of the strike, including specific targets and casualties, have not been independently confirmed. The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

11:17 U.S. arrests relatives of Iranian General Soleimani 18:23 04/04/2026 19:43 04/04/2026 Two relatives of slain Iranian General Qassem Soleimani have been arrested in the United States after their residency permits were revoked, the State Department said Saturday.



"Last night, the niece and grand niece of deceased Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Major General Qassem Soleimani were arrested by federal agents following Secretary of State Marco Rubio's termination of their lawful permanent resident (LPR) status," a department statement said.



The niece was identified as Hamideh Soleimani Afshar. Her daughter was not named. "Soleimani Afshar is an outspoken supporter of the totalitarian terrorist regime in Iran." Both "are now in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)," the statement added.



The daughter and son-in-law of another slain Iranian official, security chief Ali Larijani, have also had their legal status revoked. Both "are no longer in the United States and are barred from future entry," the statement said.



"The Trump Administration will not allow our country to become a home for foreign nationals who support anti-American terrorist regimes," Rubio said in a post on X.



10:32 Trump gives Iran 48 hours to reach Ormuz deal 16:46 04/04/2026 16:46 04/04/2026 President Donald Trump said Saturday that Iran has 48 hours to reach an agreement on opening the vital Strait of Hormuz or "hell" will fall upon them.



"Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT," Trump wrote on Truth Social, referring to his ultimatum issued March 26.



"Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them," the president added, adding, "Glory be to GOD!"

08:18 Russia evacuates 198 more workers from Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant 15:34 04/04/2026 15:34 04/04/2026 The Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom is carrying out a new evacuation of Russian personnel from the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran. According to Russian state media reports, this phase is expected to see the departure of some 198 workers, as part of the "final round" of evacuation in the face of the escalating conflict in the Middle East.



This new evacuation comes after Rosatom had already withdrawn hundreds of specialists in the previous weeks. According to recent data published by state media, before this final wave there were between 300 and 320 Russian specialists remaining at the site, of whom a small group of "volunteers" will remain at the plant to maintain the basic operability of equipment and facilities.

08:04 Israel issues evacuation warning to residents of southern Lebanese city of Tyre 15:32 04/04/2026 15:32 04/04/2026 The Israeli army on Saturday issued an urgent evacuation warning to residents of the coastal town of Tiro, in southern Lebanon, before carrying out planned strikes against Hezbollah targets.



"Urgent warning to the residents of the city of Tyre... Hezbollah's terrorist activity compels the IDF to act against it with determination," Arabic-language military spokesman Col. Avichay Adraee told X.



"For your safety, we ask you to evacuate your homes immediately, according to the area indicated on the map, and move north of the Zahrani River," he added, noting that the area included the Burj al-Shamali refugee camp.

06:45 Indian-flagged gas tanker crosses Strait of Hormuz 13:08 04/04/2026 13:18 04/04/2026 An Indian-flagged tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz, the Indian government said Saturday.



New Delhi, the world's second-largest buyer of LPG, has managed to secure passage for several Indian-flagged vessels over the past three weeks.



This Saturday, the Transport Ministry confirmed that the Green Sanvi gas tanker had crossed the strait.



"The Green Sanvi has safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz, carrying 46.650 tons of LPG and with 25 seafarers on board," said a statement picked up by AFP, without providing further details on its final destination.

06:40 One killed in U.S.-Israeli bombing near Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant 13:06 04/04/2026 15:49 04/04/2026 One person was killed this Saturday in a joint U.S. and Israel attack in the vicinity of Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant in the south of the country, an incident that, according to a regime media outlet, did not cause damage to the facility.



"In the wake of the U.S.-Zionist criminal attacks, this Saturday morning, at around 8:30 a.m., a projectile hit an area near the Bushehr nuclear power plant, in the southwest," the official Irna news agency said.



Irna added that a member of the complex's security personnel had been killed, although no damage had been caused to the plant's facilities.

05:45 Iran executes two members of MEK opposition group 11:46 04/04/2026 11:49 04/04/2026 Iran executed on Saturday two men accused of belonging to an opposition group banned by the regime and of allegedly carrying out actions aimed at destabilizing and overthrowing the government, the judiciary said.



These executions come on top of other recent ones carried out against members of the People's Mujahideen of Iran (MEK) movement, after four of its members were executed earlier in the week.



"Abolhasan Montazer and Vahid Baniamerian (...) were hanged after a trial and their sentences were upheld by the Supreme Court," the Mizan Online website, an organ of the judiciary, reported on Saturday.



The MEK, which initially supported the 1979 Islamic revolution before breaking with the regime in the 1980s, has since been in exile and is considered a terrorist organization by Tehran.

05:35 Turkey claims second Turkish-owned ship has crossed the Strait of Hormuz 11:38 04/04/2026 11:49 04/04/2026 A second Turkish-flagged ship has crossed the war-torn Strait of Hormuz, Turkey's Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said Saturday.



Uraloglu noted that there were 15 ships belonging to Turkish shippers waiting to cross the strategic strait on Feb. 28. "Two of those 15 made the crossing," he told the private CNN Türk channel. "This is explained by our demarches and also by the fact that they were using Iranian ports or carrying goods coming from Iran or destined for Iran."