Trump says he will destroy all of Iran's power plants if no deal is reached

Published by Williams Perdomo 6 de abril, 2026

President Donald Trump asserted Monday that the military has war plans to destroy all of Iran's power plants within four hours if the deadline set for its peace deal is not met.

"We have a plan -- because of the power of our military -- where every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o'clock tomorrow night, where every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding and never to be used again," Trump said at a press conference. "I mean complete demolition by 12 o'clock (midnight), and it'll happen over a period of four hours - if we wanted to."

Trump had previously set the deadline for 8:00 p.m. Washington time (midnight GMT) for Iran to agree to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The president delivered a lengthy opening statement on the rescue of two F-15 crew members who were found behind enemy lines in Iran, which he likened to finding "a needle in a haystack."

Trump added that he was considering a plan to charge a toll on oil passing through the strait, echoing Iranian threats to do the same with the waterway through which a fifth of the world's crude passes.