Trump picks Hilton over Bianco in California gubernatorial election

Published by Joaquín Núñez 6 de abril, 2026

Donald Trump endorsed Steve Hilton for the gubernatorial election in California. With less than two months to go before the state primary election on June 2, the president chose to endorse Hilton over Chad Bianco, sheriff of Riverside County.

California has an open, nonpartisan primary system. Unlike most states, all candidates go on the same ballot. The top two vote-getters, regardless of party, advance to the general election. Because of the large number of Democratic candidates, polls suggest that this vote split could allow the two Republicans, Hilton and Bianco, to advance to the general election with not-so-high percentages.

In this context, Trump's endorsement could change both the outcome of the primary and the general in November.

"I have known and respected Steve Hilton, who is running for Governor of California, for many years. He is a truly fine man, one who has watched as this once great State has gone to Hell. Gavin Newscum and the Democrats have done an absolutely horrendous job. People are fleeing, crime is increasing, and Taxes are the highest of any State in the Country, maybe the World," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

"Steve can turn it around, before it is too late, and, as President, I will help him to do so! With Federal help, and a Great Governor, like Steve Hilton, California can be better than ever before! Steve Hilton has my COMPLETE & TOTAL ENDORSEMENT," he added.

The British-born Republican was an anchor on Fox News and has experience as an author and as a senior adviser to former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron. He announced his candidacy in April 2025, presenting himself as the common-sense candidate capable of reversing the policies of Governor Gavin Newsom, who will leave office in January 2027.

"We need to make California an inspiration again, not a warning of what not to do. We need to revive our spirit, our energy, our optimism, our dynamism. It's time to restore the California Dream – especially for working people who've had it so tough these last few years," he said on the day of his campaign launch.

In July 2025, Hilton spoke with Gustavo Vargas, host and analyst for VOZ, about his plans for California's future. During the interview, he stressed the need to eliminate excessive regulations and bureaucracy to foster a friendlier climate for entrepreneurs.

The Republican candidate thanked Trump's endorsement on his X account, where he said he was grateful and "honored."

"The Democrat machine arrogantly assumes it will rule forever. Well they're in for a shock: Californians are desperate for change, and I will work harder than you've ever seen, for everyone in our beautiful state, to make it happen," he added.