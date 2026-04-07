"Doesn't seem to care about the country": Trump lashes out at Supreme Court for ruling on tariffs and birthright citizenship

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 6 de abril, 2026

President Donald Trump criticized the Supreme Court on Monday by asserting that its justices felt no concern for the country, following continued skepticism within the high court over over overturning birthright citizenship and its controversial ruling against the Republican leader's tariff policies. Trump's outburst is nothing more than a new episode of the strong cross that the Republican president has maintained in recent months against the Supreme Court, after the majority of its judges did not approve on different occasions several measures that the current Republican administration has publicly supported and needed to have the final decision of the high court to be able to materialize.

"It’s too bad that the Supreme Court can’t watch and study the Mark Levin Show tonight on the Birthright Citizenship Scam. If they saw it they would never allow that money making HOAX to continue," Trump wrote on his official Truth Social account, referring to the conservative commentator and Fox News host, who in recent times has become one of the most loyal media figures to the president, especially regarding the situation in the Middle East, both on the Israel/Palestine and Iranian issues.

Trump and Levin share the same idea about birthright citizenship

Elsewhere in his release, Trump also urged the Supreme Court to act in the interest of the United States, expressing annoyance at some of its most recent rulings. "They failed miserably on Tariffs, needlessly costing the USA Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in potential rebates for the benefit haters and scammers. Why??? Don’t do it again! The Country can only withstand so many bad decisions from a Court that just doesn’t seem to care," the Republican leader tweeted.

Trump's words reflected arguments Levin has come to comment on in recent months, especially on the issue of the modern interpretation of birthright citizenship, about which the conservative journalist has been openly critical. "I’ve looked at the invisible ink. I can’t find it. Birthright citizenship. And yet, last week, there was a big argument in front of the Supreme Court and the justices, a couple of them were really wise, but most of them were like, kind of strange, getting into policy and politics and quirky examples and things of that sort. So I thought I’d bring us back down to earth and deal with this, because sometimes lawyers, particularly lawyers in black robes who think they’re really smart, they get carried away with themselves," Levin said recently during his show.