Pope Leo XIV calls for 'choosing peace' in his first Easter message

Published by Diane Hernández 5 de abril, 2026

Pope Leo XIV called this Sunday for "choosing peace" and denounced indifference to war, in his first Easter message since his election in May 2025, in a context marked by the conflict in the Middle East.

Celebration at the Vatican

In St. Peter's Square, adorned with miles of flowers and bathed in bright sunshine, Leo XIV celebrated the Easter mass accompanied by trumpets and liturgical chants. During his traditional blessing "urbi et orbi," "to the city and to the world," the pontiff criticized apathy in the face of conflict:

"We are becoming accustomed to violence, we resign ourselves to it and become indifferent. Indifferent to the death of thousands of people. Indifferent to the aftermath of hatred and division that conflicts sow," the Pope said, according to AFP.

Breaking with the tradition of his predecessors, he did not mention any specific country in crisis. He also announced a prayer vigil for peace for April 11 in St. Peter's Square. From the central balcony of the basilica, he wished "Happy Easter" to the crowd in ten languages, including Arabic, Chinese, Polish and Spanish.

The shadow of conflict in the Middle East

During Holy Week, the regional conflict has marked the celebrations. In Jerusalem, liturgies at the Basilica of the Holy Sepulcher were held behind closed doors due to security restrictions following the outbreak of war with Iran on Feb. 28. Israeli police controlled access to the few authorized worshippers.

In Dubai, Masses have been suspended since Friday under government directives, and in Damascus celebrations were limited to inside churches due to tensions in the region.

Diplomatic appeals from the Pope

The pontiff, born in Chicago and with Peruvian nationality, has intensified diplomatic appeals, even addressing President Donald Trump, whom he urged to "seek a way out" of the conflict.

Pope Leo XIV's message underscores the necessity of international solidarity and the conscious choice of peace over war, in an Easter marked by both faith and geopolitical tension.