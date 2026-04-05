LIVE | Missing US service member in Iran has been rescued

Published by Diane Hernández 5 de abril, 2026

The war between the United States, Israel and Iran is entering a critical time, marked by a strong military escalation and a complete stalemate on the diplomatic track. In recent hours, Washington confirmed the rescue of the two crew members of an F-15 fighter shot down by Iran, in a high-risk operation that evidences the intensity of the direct combat between both countries.

At the same time, President Donald Trump has issued an ultimatum to Tehran: 48 hours to reach an agreement or reopen the Strait of Hormuz, under threat of a major offensive, while Iran refuses to negotiate and warns it will respond without restraint.

On the ground, attacks continue: Iran claims to have shot down more U.S. aircraft during rescue operations, while the U.S. and Israel prepare new bombings, including possible attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure.

With the Strait of Hormuz under threat, the conflict is already having a global impact on energy and trade, as the risk of further escalation across the region grows and the war nears a tipping point.

All times are Eastern Standard Time (EST).

10:27 am Rescued U.S. airman in Iran “seriously wounded” 16:30 05/04/2026 16:50 05/04/2026 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Truth Social platform that an airman rescued by the U.S. military in Iran after his fighter jet was shot down is “seriously wounded.”



The president had earlier confirmed the rescue, stating that the pilot was “safe and sound .”

pic.twitter.com/WRAfHDYrdT — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 5, 2026 "> "> Pro-Iran groups in Iraq attack U.S. diplomatic facilities Iran-aligned Iraqi armed factions carried out two attacks early Sunday against U.S. diplomatic facilities in Iraq “in an attempt to assassinate American diplomats,” a spokesperson for the U.S. embassy in Baghdad said in a statement cited by AFP.

10:15 am Trump threatens further strikes on infrastructure if Strait of Hormuz is not reopened 16:24 05/04/2026 16:50 05/04/2026 U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened to target Iran’s power plants and bridges if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened.



Following the 48-hour ultimatum he issued on Saturday, Trump said on Truth Social that “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!”

pic.twitter.com/hjaounz3yh — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 5, 2026 "> ">

10:09 am “Significant damage” to oil facilities in Kuwait after Iranian attacks 16:22 05/04/2026 16:22 05/04/2026 Several oil facilities in Kuwait were hit by “Iranian drone attacks,” causing “significant damage,” the state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Sunday.



The strikes sparked fires at multiple operational units, prompting emergency teams to respond in order to contain the blazes and prevent them from spreading, the company added.



No casualties were reported, according to the authorities

07:57 am Pope calls for peace 14:05 05/04/2026 14:10 05/04/2026 In his first Easter blessing, Pope Leo XIV urged “those with the power to unleash wars” to “choose peace.”



“We are becoming accustomed to violence, resigning ourselves to it, and growing indifferent. Indifferent to the death of thousands of people,” he said before a crowd in St. Peter’s Square.

​ World Pope Leo XIV calls for 'choosing peace' in his first Easter message Diane Hernández

07:35 am Lebanon urges Israel to enter dialogue 14:02 05/04/2026 14:10 05/04/2026 Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reiterated his call for negotiations with Israel, saying he wanted to prevent southern Lebanon from suffering destruction on the scale seen in Gaza.



“It is true that Israel could want to do in southern Lebanon what it did in Gaza,” Aoun said in a televised address, following Israeli airstrikes and a ground offensive.

​ Unprecedented internet blackout Iran’s internet shutdown has reached 37 days, becoming the longest nationwide blackout ever recorded in any country, according to monitoring group NetBlocks.

06:45 am Iran and Oman hold talks on Strait of Hormuz 14:00 05/04/2026 14:10 05/04/2026 Oman and Iran held discussions aimed at facilitating passage through the Strait of Hormuz, Oman's state news agency reported Sunday.



“Experts from both sides presented a series of perspectives and proposals on the matter,” the agency said.

05:08 am Fires reported in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi 11:10 05/04/2026 11:10 05/04/2026 Fire at storage tank in Bahrain after Iranian drone strike A fire broke out at a storage tank belonging to Bahrain’s energy company following an Iranian drone attack, the company said on Sunday.



Fire at petrochemical plant in Abu Dhabi Several fires erupted at a facility operated by petrochemical company Borouge after debris fell following the interception of Iranian projectiles, Abu Dhabi authorities said.

​ A fire broke out at a storage tank belonging to Bahrain’s energy company following an Iranian drone attack, the company said on Sunday.Several fires erupted at a facility operated by petrochemical company Borouge after debris fell following the interception of Iranian projectiles, Abu Dhabi authorities said. JNS Israeli jets strike Iranian chemical and missile infrastructure Joshua Marks - JNS (Jewish News Syndicate)

04:56 am Iran says it shot down three U.S. aircraft 11:06 05/04/2026 11:12 05/04/2026 Iran’s armed forces said on Sunday they had downed three U.S. military aircraft involved in the rescue operation of an American service member whose plane crashed in Iran on Friday, AFP reported.



U.S. authorities have not confirmed the claim.

​ Hezbollah says it fired missile at Israeli vessel Hezbollah said on Sunday it had launched a cruise missile at an Israeli warship sailing off the coast of Lebanon, marking the first such strike since the start of the war with Israel more than a month ago.

03:38 am U.S. forces rescued missing U.S. service member, Trump says. 10:00 05/04/2026 10:15 05/04/2026 A missing U.S. crew member whose fighter jet was shot down over Iran was rescued by U.S. forces, President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social early Sunday.



"We got him! My fellow Americans, over the past few hours, the United States Armed Forces conducted one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible officer crew members, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and I am thrilled to report that he is now SAFE and HEALTHY," Trump tweeted.



He added that the U.S. soldier "suffered injuries, but will be fine."



The high-risk search began this week after an F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet was shot down in the region. Another crew member was rescued alive shortly after the crash and is now receiving medical care, media reported.

pic.twitter.com/ZqujhrFC4d — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 5, 2026 "> ">

03:37 am The U.S. serviceman who was missing after Iran shot down a fighter jet has been rescued 09:37 05/04/2026 10:15 05/04/2026 This according to two U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to the AP ahead of an official announcement.



This followed a frantic search and rescue operation.



The crew member had been missing since Friday, when Iran shot down a U.S. F-15E Strike Eagle. A second crew member had been rescued earlier.