LIVE | Iran threatens to attack hotels housing U.S. soldiers across the region

Published by Williams Perdomo 27 de marzo, 2026

Oil prices were down more than 1% on Friday, in the same path as Asian bourses, after President Donald Trumpextended the deadline for Iran to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz and not attack its power plants.

Traders were unfazed by the news after a series of conflicting messages from the White House about negotiations between the sides, which has heightened fears that the war in the Middle East could drag on much longer than initially thought.

Brent crude, the world market benchmark, was down 1.8 percent to $106.12 a barrel in Asian morning trading.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the benchmark for the U.S. market, lost 1.5% to $93.07.

Brent has risen nearly 50% since the war began, while WTI has advanced 40%.

Times correspond to Eastern time.

04:50 am. Kuwait's main port suffered a major blow 09:55 27/03/2026 09:55 27/03/2026 Kuwait's main commercial portwas damaged in a drone attack at dawn.



The Shuwaikh port was targeted "by enemy drones, preliminary reports revealed material damage but no human casualties", the Kuwait port authority said in a statement on X.



04:40 am Iran warns U.S. soldiers 09:54 27/03/2026 09:54 27/03/2026 The Iranian military has warned that hotels housing U.S. soldiersacross the region will be targets for attack.



"When all the Americans (forces) go into a hotel, then from our perspective that hotel becomes American," armed forces spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi told state television.



04:30 am UN Security Council meeting. 09:54 27/03/2026 09:54 27/03/2026 Russian state media reported, the UN Security Council will hold closed-door consultations on Friday to discuss strikes against Iran at Moscow's request.



"The Russian Federation has requested closed-door consultations with the UN Security Council due to the ongoing strikes on civilian infrastructure in Iran, including educational and healthcare facilities," said Evgeny Uspensky, spokesman for Russia's envoy to the United Nations, according to state news agency TASS.



04:10 am Israeli attacks in Beirut. 09:53 27/03/2026 09:53 27/03/2026 Lebanese media reported that an Israeli strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs early Friday, while AFP correspondents heard several explosions coming from the Hezbollah stronghold that Israel has repeatedly targeted since the war broke out this month.





Israel had previously issued broad evacuation warnings for the area, but did not provide any specific warnings before the attack on Tahouitet al-Ghadir.

04:00 am Saudi Arabia intercepts drones 09:53 27/03/2026 09:53 27/03/2026 The Saudi Ministry of Defense claimed to have "intercepted and destroyed" four drones over the east of the kingdom.



03:30 am Rubio to join G7 meeting. 09:52 27/03/2026 09:52 27/03/2026 U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio landed in France on Friday to take part in a meeting of G7 foreign ministers, an AFP correspondent reported.





Rubio, who did not attend the first day of the talks outside Paris, said before leaving that it was in the "interest" of all G7 nations to push for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.