Richard Werstine, the 'phantom' fugitive accused of murdering a rock singer, captured in Panama

Published by Diane Hernández 13 de mayo, 2026

Richard Werstine, a U.S. fugitive wanted since 1994 for the murder of rock singer Rodney Barner, was arrested in Panama after spending more than three decades hiding under false identities, federal authorities said.

Werstine, 56, is accused of murdering his friend and roommate, Rodney Barner, lead singer of the hardcore band Cold as Life, on Sept. 15, 1993, in Detroit, Michigan. According to the investigation, Barner, known artistically as Rawn Beauty, was found dead after being shot in the head in his sleep.

A "ghost" wanted since 1994

The United States Marshals Service (USMS) reported that Werstine was arrested on April 29 at a dog park near a coffee shop in Panama City, where he had been residing illegally since 2005.

Authorities said the fugitive used various aliases over the years, including Joseph Alan Stavros, as well as fraudulent documentation to avoid being identified.

"He was a ghost since 1994," stated a source quoted by local network WDIV. "He was very cunning and very devious while he was on the run."

According to investigators, Werstine had been arrested on several occasions in Michigan, Arizona and other states for arson-related offenses and weapons possession, though he was never properly identified due to the use of false names.

Fingerprints were the key

Deputy Assistant Chief of the Marshals Service, James Allen, explained that the investigation was taken up again in May 2022, when a new warrant was issued for failure to appear in court in the murder case.

Finally, authorities were able to confirm the suspect's identity by analyzing his fingerprints.

"He was completely convinced they would never find him. Fingerprints don't lie," Allen said.

The official further assured that Werstine "completely believed his own lie and started a whole new life."

Extradited to the US On May 9, U.S. federal agents traveled to Panama to extradite the defendant to the United States.



Werstine will be transferred to the Wayne County jail in Michigan, where he will face the pending judicial process for Barner's murder.



So far, authorities have not disclosed the possible motive for the crime or whether the accused will face additional charges.

Who was Rodney Barner

Rodney Barner was a well-known figure within the Detroit hardcore scene thanks to his involvement as the lead singer of the band Cold as Life.

The specialized magazine Revolver described him as a "wild and legendary vocalist," whose personality and style deeply marked the identity of the group and several of its songs.

In a statement, James Allen stressed that the capture represents "not only works toward bringing closure to the friends and family who have lost a loved one but also demonstrates our promise to pursue those who think they can prey on the members of our communities without being held accountable."