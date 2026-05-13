Richard Werstine, the 'phantom' fugitive accused of murdering a rock singer, captured in Panama
The alleged killer spent more than 30 years on the run using false identities and living illegally in Central America after escaping from Detroit.
Richard Werstine, a U.S. fugitive wanted since 1994 for the murder of rock singer Rodney Barner, was arrested in Panama after spending more than three decades hiding under false identities, federal authorities said.
Werstine, 56, is accused of murdering his friend and roommate, Rodney Barner, lead singer of the hardcore band Cold as Life, on Sept. 15, 1993, in Detroit, Michigan. According to the investigation, Barner, known artistically as Rawn Beauty, was found dead after being shot in the head in his sleep.
A "ghost" wanted since 1994
The United States Marshals Service (USMS) reported that Werstine was arrested on April 29 at a dog park near a coffee shop in Panama City, where he had been residing illegally since 2005.
Authorities said the fugitive used various aliases over the years, including Joseph Alan Stavros, as well as fraudulent documentation to avoid being identified.
"He was a ghost since 1994," stated a source quoted by local network WDIV. "He was very cunning and very devious while he was on the run."
According to investigators, Werstine had been arrested on several occasions in Michigan, Arizona and other states for arson-related offenses and weapons possession, though he was never properly identified due to the use of false names.
Fingerprints were the key
Deputy Assistant Chief of the Marshals Service, James Allen, explained that the investigation was taken up again in May 2022, when a new warrant was issued for failure to appear in court in the murder case.
Finally, authorities were able to confirm the suspect's identity by analyzing his fingerprints.
"He was completely convinced they would never find him. Fingerprints don't lie," Allen said.
The official further assured that Werstine "completely believed his own lie and started a whole new life."
Extradited to the US
Werstine will be transferred to the Wayne County jail in Michigan, where he will face the pending judicial process for Barner's murder.
So far, authorities have not disclosed the possible motive for the crime or whether the accused will face additional charges.
Society
After nearly nine years on the run, FBI captures one of the most wanted fugitives in Mexico
Sabrina Martin
Who was Rodney Barner
Rodney Barner was a well-known figure within the Detroit hardcore scene thanks to his involvement as the lead singer of the band Cold as Life.
The specialized magazine Revolver described him as a "wild and legendary vocalist," whose personality and style deeply marked the identity of the group and several of its songs.
In a statement, James Allen stressed that the capture represents "not only works toward bringing closure to the friends and family who have lost a loved one but also demonstrates our promise to pursue those who think they can prey on the members of our communities without being held accountable."