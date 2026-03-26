LIVE | Oil rises, stocks fall amid mixed messages on U.S. talks with Iran

Published by Williams Perdomo 26 de marzo, 2026

Oil prices rose and stocks fell Thursday as investors closely watched developments in the Middle East, hoping that U.S. and Iranian officials will bring an end to a conflict that has intensified fears of an unprecedented global energy crisis.

Markets have been boosted since Monday night after Donald Trump backtracked on his threat to destroy the Islamic republic's energy infrastructure andsaid the two sides were in peace talks.

Washington presented a 15-point plan to end the war, which included Iran giving up its enriched uranium and opening the sea passage, while Tehran's state television reported that officials had presented their own five conditions for a cessation of hostilities.

On Wednesday, Trump threatened to "unleash hell" if Iran did not reach a deal, but Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi affirmed that his country has no intention of negotiating.

04:50 am Iranian strikes against Israel 09:54 26/03/2026 09:54 26/03/2026 The Israeli military reported Thursday that it was responding to Iranian missile attacks that emergency services said left six lightly wounded and caused some damage.



Before that, warning sirens were activated in the center of the country, in some areas of Jerusalem and in the occupied West Bank.



04:20 am Drones and missiles to the Gulf 09:53 26/03/2026 09:53 26/03/2026 The United Arab Emirates reported Thursday that it was repelling drone and missile attacks from Iran.



Saudi Arabia and Kuwait also reported new attacks.

04:00 am Israeli attacks "on a large scale" in Iran 09:53 26/03/2026 09:53 26/03/2026 The Israeli military claimed to have carried out "a series of large-scale attacks on Iranian terrorist regime infrastructure in several locations across the country"on Thursday, the 27th day of the war in the Middle East.



Iran's Fars news agency said on Telegram that two residential areas in the central city of Isfahan had been hit.

03:52 am Iran 'afraid' to admit talks? 09:52 26/03/2026 09:52 26/03/2026 U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated Wednesday night that Iran wants a deal, but that Iranian leaders charged withnegotiating with Washington fear being assassinated.



"They are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly. But they're afraid to say it, because they figure they'll be killed by their own people," Trump told a dinner for Republican members of Congress.



03:40 am Kuwait arrests six people with ties to Lebanese Hezbollah 09:51 26/03/2026 09:51 26/03/2026 Kuwait's Interior Ministry announced the arrest of six people linked to the pro-Iranian Lebanese Hezbollah movement, accused of plotting "assassinations" in the emirate.



03:30 am Washington says "talks continue" with Iran 09:50 26/03/2026 09:50 26/03/2026 The United States and Iran are still engaged in peace talks, the White House said, despite Iranian state media saying Tehran had rejected Washington's plan to end the war.



"Talks continue. They are productive," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said when asked about the Iranian report, adding that there were "elements of truth" to media reports on the details of a 15-point US plan setting out demands on Tehran.