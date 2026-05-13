Court temporarily blocks ruling against Trump’s global 10% tariff

Donald Trump on the day the Supreme Court struck down his tariff policy. February 2026 NurPhoto via AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 13 de mayo, 2026

The judiciary ruled in favor of Donald Trump by temporarily suspending a ruling that defined as illegal the 10% global tariff set by the president.

This Tuesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit accepted the White House's appeal, issuing an order with which to leave the decision of the U.S. Court of International Trade (CIT) in administrative stay, while questions over the legality of Trump's economic initiative are defined in court.

A few days ago, the CIT ruled that Trump exceeded his powers by invoking Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 to impose this tariff without congressional approval.

"The President enjoys no inherent authority to impose tariffs during peacetime. This case turns on the meaning of Section 122 and whether the President asserted the existence of the conditions required by the statute in order to lawfully proclaim the import surcharges. … The President’s Proclamation fails to assert that those required conditions have been satisfied," the CIT said.

Following this, Trump filed an appeal which, now, the judiciary has heeded.

The Trump Administration established the 10% global tariff in February, after the Supreme Court set aside much of the tariff policy the president had imposed months earlier.