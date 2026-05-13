SCOTUS extends pause on abortion pill restrictions

Published by ben whedon 13 de mayo, 2026

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Monday extended a pause on an appeals court decision that would block access to a contentious abortion drug amid an ongoing lawsuit.

Alito previously issued the initial stay last week, in a stay that was to last the week. Alito's Monday extension will keep the lower ruling on hold until Thursday, The Hill reported.

The case involves mifepristone, one of the two drugs used in abortions, and a federal rule from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) allowing telehealth prescription of the drug, and its delivery through the mail.

Louisiana law requires in-person visit for pill dispensation

Louisiana law requires that a woman make an in-person visit to a healthcare provider to receive the prescription. The state, however, also has an abortion ban that significantly limits the circumstances in which a woman may receive the procedure.

The Fifth Circuit ruling saw the court opine that Louisiana was likely to succeed on the merits of the case.

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