Trump will ask Xi Jinping for greater openness for US business giants in China

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 13 de mayo, 2026

President Donald Trump assured Tuesday that he will personally ask Chinese President Xi Jinping for greater economic openness for major U.S. companies during their meeting in China, stating that this will be his "first request" when the two leaders meet in the coming hours. Through a post on his Truth Social account, Trump assured that he will use his meeting with Xi to press the Chinese regime to allow greater access to high-profile U.S. companies.

"I will be asking President Xi, a Leader of extraordinary distinction, to “open up” China so that these brilliant people can work their magic, and help bring the People’s Republic to an even higher level! In fact, I promise, that when we are together, which will be in a matter of hours, I will make that my very first request," wrote Trump, who also assured that an opening of the Chinese market for American entrepreneurs and companies would represent a historic economic opportunity for both nations. "I have never seen or heard of any idea that would be more beneficial to our incredible Countries!" he added.

Business leaders accompanying Trump

In his release, the Republican leader also took the opportunity to debunk a CNBC report that claimed Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, had not been invited to the business delegation accompanying him on his visit to Beijing. "CNBC incorrectly reported that the Great Jensen Huang, of Nvidia, was not invited to the incredible gathering of the World’s Greatest Businessmen/women proudly going to China. In actuality, Jensen is currently on Air Force One and, unless I ask him to leave, which is highly unlikely, CNBC’s reporting is incorrect or, as they say in politics, FAKE NEWS!" he wrote.

The president noted that Huang is part of a select group of business leaders who travel with him including Elon Musk, Tim Cook - whom he again referred to as "Tim Apple," Larry Fink, Stephen Schwarzman, Boeing's Kelly Ortberg, Cargill's Brian Sikes, Citi's Jane Fraser, GE Aerospace's Larry Culp, Goldman Sachs' David Solomon, Micron's Sanjay Mehrotra and Qualcomm's Cristiano Amon.

Trump's remarks came shortly after both CNBC and Reuters news agency assured that Huang would not travel to Beijing during his trip to China. The media noted that a person familiar with the matter had revealed that the businessman had not been invited to the trip and that the Trump Administration saw such an event as more focused on agriculture and commercial aviation issues, such as Boeing's aircraft orders.

Trump issued his remarks shortly after he told a group of reporters that he saw no need for China's communist regime to intervene in Iran-related matters, dismissing suggestions that Beijing could play a significant role in the negotiations currently taking place between Washington and Tehran.