Israel denies holding Tucker Carlson at Ben Gurion Airport: 'He was asked routine questions'

The visit by conservative journalist Tucker Carlson to Israel quickly sparked controversy after the broadcaster reported a "hold" against him and his team at Ben Gurion Airport. However, the Israeli authorities categorically denied this version and assured that it was only a normal security procedure.

In statements quoted by The New York Post, Carlson maintained that airport agents "took our passports, hauled our executive producer into a side room and then demanded to know what we spoke to Ambassador Huckabee about."

"It was bizarre. We're now out of the country," added the former Fox News host, who, in recent years, especially after his departure from Fox, has been accused of anti-Semitism.

The official response was not long in coming, denying Carlson. The Israel Airports Authority took it upon itself to give some details that go against the journalist's version.

"Contrary to the reports, Tucker Carlson and his entourage were not detained, delayed, or interrogated.

Mr. Carlson and his party were politely asked a few routine questions, in accordance with standard procedures applied to many travelers. The conversation took place in a separate room within the VIP lounge solely to protect their privacy and to avoid conducting such a discussion in public. No unusual incident occurred, and the Israel Airports Authority firmly rejects any other claims."

Carlson had traveled to Israel to interview U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee, who, at the time, had drawn much criticism from the conservative host. However, according to local press reports, the journalist did not leave the airport complex at any time and conducted the interview inside the facility.

Huckabee, like Israeli authorities, also dismissed Carlson's account as "inaccurate".

Some Israeli politicians, such as former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, harshly charged Carlson for his denunciation.

"Tucker Carlson is a chickenshit," Bennett said on 'X.' " The guy who’s been spouting lies about Israel for the past two years landed today at Ben Gurion airport, took a quick picture in the logistics zone, tweeted it to pretend he’s actually IN Israel (so he can later claim that he’s a serious reporter who toured Israel),

didn’t even step foot in country, then made up a story that he’s being supposedly harassed by our security (didn’t happen), whined about it, got back into the private jet and flew off."

"Next time he talks about Israel as if he’s some expert, just remember this guy is a phony," he added.