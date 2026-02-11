Published by Santiago Ospital 11 de febrero, 2026

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Wednesday launched a mission to reinforce the Arctic with an eye on Greenland in response to Donald Trump's claims.

Dubbed Arctic Sentry, from the alliance described it as a "multi-domain activity" that seeks to increase its "persistent" presence in the area. Initially, the mission will include actions previously announced by its members in the area, such as drills announced by Norway and Denmark. At the moment, it has not been specified whether additional military capabilities will be deployed in the region.

"Arctic Sentry underscores the Alliance’s commitment to safeguard its members and maintain stability in one of the world’s most strategically significant and environmentally challenging areas," said the supreme commander for Europe, U.S. General Alexus Grynkewich. Denmark's defense minister pledged to contribute "substantially" to the mission, ensuring that the focus is maintained over the long term.

NATO specified that the new mission "follows" what was discussed by Secretary General Mark Rutte and Donald Trump last month in Davos, Switzerland. Following their closed-door meeting, the president claimed the two had succeeded in establishing "the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region." As part of the deal, he canceled tariffs he had announced for some countries in the alliance on Feb. 1.

Trump and Rutte "agreed that NATO should collectively take more responsibility for the defen[s]e of the region considering Russia's military activity and China's growing interest there," the alliance said in a statement.

The Republican has been insisting for months that the United States should seize Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory that is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. Trump claimed that controlling the territory was a matter of "national security."

Both Denmark and Greenland rejected the claim repeatedly at Trump's insistence. Tensions peaked when eight NATO members sent troops to the giant island, including Denmark. The Republican threatened to impose tariffs on them, which he ultimately rescinded after meeting with Rutte.

Moscow warns: "We will take adequate counter-measures"

One of the reasons brandished by the president to argue the takeover of Greenland is the threat of China and Russia in the region. The latter replied to NATO's growing focus on Greenland through Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov:

"Of course, in the event of the militarization of Greenland and the creation of military capabilities aimed at Russia, we will take adequate counter-measures, including military-technical ones."

In his speech to the Russian Parliament, Lavrov also accused Denmark of treating Greenlanders as "second-class citizens" and said, "The United States, Denmark and Greenland must resolve this among themselves."