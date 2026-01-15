Denmark says Trump is right about threat posed by China and Russia to Greenland

Published by Sabrina Martin 15 de enero, 2026

Denmark's government acknowledged that it shares concerns with President Donald Trump and U.S. officials about Greenland's security in the face of growing interest from powers such as Russia and China in the Arctic. However, he made clear that he strongly opposes any scenario in which the U.S. assumes control of the territory, stressing that the response must be within the framework of cooperation between allies.

In a television interview, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Rasmussen affirmed that there is no direct Chinese presence in Greenland, but admitted that some of the warnings raised by Trump have merit. According to the chancellor, the Arctic may no longer be considered a region of low tension, forcing Denmark and its allies to act more carefully in the face of ongoing geopolitical changes.

As part of that response, Rasmussen said Denmark has invested about $15 billion in the past year to strengthen its capabilities in Greenland, a move aimed at bolstering the territory's security without altering its political status.

Warning about NATO

Despite acknowledging shared concerns, the Danish minister was categorical in rejecting any unilateral action by the United States. He noted that an eventual U.S. invasion would be incompatible with the Atlantic alliance and warned that such a scenario would mean "the end of NATO."

"We all belong to NATO. And we think that our way forward should be that we, you know, combine forces. So, we share the concerns to some extent, but not the methods, if I could put it that way," he said.

Criticism from Washington



From the United States, former ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands questioned Copenhagen's ability to effectively defend Greenland. She claimed that both Russia and China are actively seeking to establish positions in the region and argued that Denmark does not have the resources to deal with those threats.