Claudia Sheinbaum rejects Trump's military aid to fight Mexican cartels and criticizes Maduro's extraction

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 12 de enero, 2026

Mexico's president, Claudia Sheinbaum, revealed Monday that she ruled out during a phone call with President Donald Trump the possibility of the United States executing attacks in Mexican territory to combat the country's most powerful cartels. "We continue to collaborate and coordinate without the need for intervention from the United States. We operate in Mexico. No one else does," assured the leftist leader during a press conference in Mexico City, in which she revealed that the brief conversation she had in the morning hours with the Republican leader was her idea, after he threatened to "attack by land" the cartels.

Sheinbaum also told reporters that the call she had with Trump had as one of the main points the U.S. military operation in which the Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro was captured after entering the Venezuelan capital, Caracas. "He asked me what my opinion was on what they had done in Venezuela, and I told him clearly that our Constitution was very clear, that we don’t agree with interventions," explained the Mexican president, who in recent months has been one of the main allies of Chavismo in Latin America.

During the press conference, Sheinbaum also explained that, during the call with Trump, they touched on security issues, in which the leftist leader highlighted the year-on-year reduction of 50% in fentanyl trafficking to the United States.The Mexican president also announced that senior officials from both countries will meet on January 22 and 23 to address bilateral issues on this topic, and stressed that her government's measured approach has proven crucial in maintaining a cordial relationship with the Trump Administration, despite their differences. "It has helped us so far. We must continue in this vein, seeking dialogue and understanding, and where we disagree, we must also talk about it so that there are no misunderstandings and solutions can be found."