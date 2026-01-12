Cuba assures there are no ongoing talks with US after Trump ups pressure

Published by Williams Perdomo 12 de enero, 2026

Cuban dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel said Monday that there are no ongoing talks with the United States, at a time when Washington is increasing pressure on the communist island.

"There are no talks with the U.S. government, except for technical contact in the migratory field," Díaz-Canel said on X, after Donald Trump implied on Sunday that his government is engaged in dialogue with Havana.

The U.S. president urged Cuba this Sunday on Truth Social to "make a deal," without further details, a week after military forces captured Nicolás Maduro, the Venezuelan dictator allied with the Cuban regime.

"There are bilateral migration agreements in force that Cuba scrupulously complies with," Díaz-Canel maintained in a series of messages on X on Monday.

"As history shows, relations between the U.S. and Cuba, in order to move forward, must be based on international law rather than hostility, threat and economic coercion," he added.