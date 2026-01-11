Trump assures that Cuba will have no more funding from Venezuela: 'I strongly suggest they make a deal, before it is too late'
President Donald Trump on Sunday urged Cuba to "make a deal" or face unspecified consequences. The president also warned that the flow of Venezuelan oil and money to Havana will be stopped from now on.
"THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA - ZERO!" said Trump on his Truth Social network. "I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE," he added.
The president assured that "Cuba lived, for many years, on large amounts of OIL and MONEY from Venezuela. In return, Cuba provided 'Security Services' for the last two Venezuelan dictators."
He further stressed that "Venezuela now has the United States of America, the most powerful military in the World (by far!), to protect them, and protect them we will."
Dictator faces justice
A few minutes later, a squadron from the elite Delta Force unit captured both Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, for eventual transfer to the United States, where both face charges of drug trafficking and others that could carry sentences of 20 years to life in prison.