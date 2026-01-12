Donald Trump talks with Claudia Sheinbaum about security, drug trafficking and trade

Published by Williams Perdomo 12 de enero, 2026

President Donald Trump had a call with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. They discussed issues such as the fight against drugs and trade.

The call came after Trump on Thursday threatened to drug cartels by land.

"We talked about different issues, including security with respect for our sovereignties, the decrease in drug trafficking, trade and investments," the Mexican president said Monday on X.

"Collaboration and cooperation in a framework of mutual respect always yield results," she added.

On Friday, Sheinbaum said her government would seek more coordination with Washington following Trump's recent threats.

The U.S. president warned last Thursday that ground attacks against drug cartels were coming following maritime operations in recent months in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea, without clarifying where they would occur or giving further details.