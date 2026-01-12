Donald Trump talks with Claudia Sheinbaum about security, drug trafficking and trade
"We talked about different topics, including security with respect for our sovereignties, the decrease in drug trafficking, trade and investments," said the president of Mexico this Monday on X.
President Donald Trump had a call with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. They discussed issues such as the fight against drugs and trade.
The call came after Trump on Thursday threatened to drug cartels by land.
Tuvimos una muy buena conversación con el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump. Hablamos de distintos temas, incluyendo la seguridad con respeto a nuestras soberanías, la disminución del tráfico de drogas, el comercio y las inversiones. La colaboración y la cooperación en… pic.twitter.com/u0aNcSINtF— Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) January 12, 2026
"Collaboration and cooperation in a framework of mutual respect always yield results," she added.
On Friday, Sheinbaum said her government would seek more coordination with Washington following Trump's recent threats.
The U.S. president warned last Thursday that ground attacks against drug cartels were coming following maritime operations in recent months in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea, without clarifying where they would occur or giving further details.