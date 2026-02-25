Argentina: economic activity grew by 4.4% in 2025, its best performance in thirty years

Published by Víctor Mendoza 24 de febrero, 2026

The economic activity of Javier Milei in Argentina reported its best record in thirty years in 2025. This was found by the National Institute of Statistics and Census (Indec) through the Monthly Estimator of Economic Activity (EMAE). According to this indicator, in December 2025, economic activity grew by 1.8%, thus reaching 4.4% annually.

Although the EMAE data are provisional, and it will be necessary to wait until March for the publication of the final report, this is the best record since 1993, when economic activity began to be measured in this way.

"ARGENTINA ADVANCES. The prophets of chaos are not going to like this data. Furthermore, when observing the series, it is clear that the 'kuka risk' (an expression that refers to the risk of Kirchnerism returning to power) not only caused damage not only financially but also in real terms. If it had not been for their intention to destroy everything, we would have grown 7%", celebrated President Milei in his X account.

"In relation to the same month of 2024, eleven of the fifteen sectors of activity that make up the EMAE registered increases in December, among which agriculture, livestock, hunting and forestry (32.2% year-on-year) stand out, mainly driven by the strong growth in wheat production," added the local Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo.

As mentioned by Minister Caputo, the sector with the highest growth was "agriculture, livestock, hunting and forestry," which recorded a 6.5% recovery in total 2025. Another was "mining and quarrying," which grew throughout 2025 and closed the year at 8% overall.

In contrast, four sectors showed declines in the year-on-year comparison: manufacturing and wholesale, retail and repair trade.

Milei is on the doorstep of approving his long-awaited labor reform. The legislation that promises to "modernize" Argentina's labor market is one step away from reaching the president's desk and only lacks the approval of the Chamber of Deputies.