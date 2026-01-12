Trump warns Iran is crossing 'red lines' by killing protesters while threatening attacks

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 11 de enero, 2026

President Donald Trump warned aboard Air Force One that the Iranian regime is beginning to cross "red lines" amid a violent crackdown on anti-government protests spreading across the country. As such, Trump made clear that his administration is evaluating "very strong options" if the regime escalates violence or attacks U.S. interests.

"They're starting to, it looks like, and there seem to be some people killed that aren't supposed to be killed," Trump said, referring to reports of civilians killed during the protests. "These are violent — if you call them leaders, I don't know if they're leaders or just if they rule through violence. And we're looking at some very strong options. We'll make a determination."

🚨 | Trump: "Iran is starting to cross it my red line. There seems to be some people killed that aren't supposed to be killed. We are looking at it very seriously, the military is looking at it and we're looking at some very strong options." pic.twitter.com/Cn8tBsVja8 — VOZ (@Voz_US) January 12, 2026

The statements come against a backdrop of mass protests in Iran, with reports of hundreds killed and thousands arrested, in addition to widespread internet blackouts imposed by the regime to isolate the country and protesters from the outside.

Trump also warned that any escalation against the United States will have direct consequences: "We'll be hitting them very hard where it hurts. And that doesn't mean boots on the ground, but it means hitting them very, very hard where it hurts."

Despite the warning tone, the president confirmed that Iran seeks to negotiate and that diplomatic contacts are already being prepared, although he stressed that domestic developments could force action before those meetings materialize.

"The leaders of Iran are tired of being BEAT UP by the US. Iran wants to negotiate, yes," Trump said. "A meeting is being set up — but we may have to ACT because of what's happening, before the meeting!"

In parallel, Trump revealed that he is in talks with tycoon Elon Musk to provide internet access to the Iranian people through Starlink, as a way to break the information blockade imposed by the regime.

"I'm going to call him as soon as I'm finished with you," the president told reporters. "We may get the Internet going, if that's possible. We may speak to Elon. Because he's very good at that kind of thing."