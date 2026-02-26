Iran limits talks with the US in Geneva to nuclear issues

Published by Diane Hernández 26 de febrero, 2026

Iran affirmed that the third round of indirect negotiations with the United States, which is being held Thursday in Geneva, will focus exclusively on the Iranian nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions imposed by Washington.

"The subject of the negotiations is centered on the nuclear issue," declared Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baqai, who reiterated his country's right to the "peaceful use of nuclear energy." According to AFP, Tehran has already communicated this position to Oman, mediator in the process.

High tension

The talks are taking place in a climate of high tension, following warnings by the US president, Donald Trump, that he could order military action if an agreement is not reached. In a recent speech he accused Iran of pursuing "sinister nuclear ambitions" and developing missiles capable of threatening Europe.

Tehran rejected those accusations and maintains that its nuclear program is exclusively for peaceful purposes. However, Washington insists on extending the dialogue to the Iranian ballistic program. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated that this point must also be part of any agreement.

For his part, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi described the meeting as a "historic opportunity."

From Oman, its foreign minister Badr Albusaidi noted that both delegations showed openness to "new and creative ideas," AFP said.