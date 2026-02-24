Former Mexican congressman on the death of "El Mencho": "Trump posed a choice to Sheinbaum: 'Either you do it, or we do it'"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 23 de febrero, 2026

On Voz News, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed former Mexican congressman Rodrigo Cortés about the delicate situation currently being experienced in Mexico, after the security forces of the country abducted Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes.he Mexican security forces shot down this weekend drug trafficker Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes -also known as "El Mencho"-, who was the leader of the Jalisco Cartel - New Generation narco-terrorist organization.

"What happened was a historic event. It is a milestone, moreover, because the previous government of Lopez Obrador, which was in full complicity with organized crime, established a policy of hugs and not bullets. That policy, under pressure from the Trump administration, has been broken and today we have this dead criminal. [...] What follows in a patent and necessary way is that political figures from the MORENA party who have an enormous link to organized crime have to fall," Cortes said.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.