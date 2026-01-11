US conducts large-scale strikes on ISIS positions in Syria

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 10 de enero, 2026

The United States on Saturdaylaunched large-scale military strikes against Islamic State (ISIS) positionsat different locations in Syria, as part of an ongoing retaliatory operation against the terrorist group, the Pentagon reported.

According to U.S. Central Command, U.S. fighter jets and drones, with support from allied forces, attacked more than 30 targets linked to ISIS's operational structure. The targets included logistics infrastructure, smuggling routes and weapons caches, considered key to the jihadist group's capabilities.

According to official data, more than 90 munitions were dropped from manned and unmanned aircraft during the offensive. The operation involved U.S. F-15E, A-10 and AC-130J aircraft, as well as MQ-9 drones and F-16 fighters from Jordan, confirming coordination with regional partners.

"The strikes today targeted ISIS throughout Syria as part of our ongoing commitment to root out Islamic terrorism against our warfighters, prevent future attacks, and protect American and partner forces in the region," Central Command said in an official statement.

The offensive is part of Operation Hawkeye Strike, launched last month after an ambush blamed on ISIS in which two U.S. soldiers from the Iowa National Guard and a civilian interpreter were killed and several wounded. Days after that attack, the U.S. had already bombed more than 70 positions of the group in Syrian territory.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reaffirmed the Administration's position following the announcement of the new strikes, assuring that the United States will maintain military pressure against ISIS and will not reduce its operations as long as the threat persists.