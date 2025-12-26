At least 14 injured in Japan after stabbing and chemical spray attack

Published by Virginia Martínez 26 de diciembre, 2025

(AFP) At least 14 people were injured Friday in a multiple attack at a factory in central Japan. The incident, which has shaken Shizuoka Prefecture, involved the use of a bladed weapon and the spraying of an unidentified liquid with an aerosol.

"Fourteen people have been taken away by the emergency services," Tomoharu Sugiyama, head of the Mishima city fire department, told AFP, confirming the scale of the event.

According to him, at around 4:30 pm (7:30 GMT) a call was received from a nearby rubber factory reporting that "five or six people had been stabbed by someone" and that an "aerosol liquid" had also been used.

One person was detained, Japanese media reported.

*Developing News.