NYPD arrests suspect on hate-crime charges of stabbing Jewish man

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 24 de diciembre, 2025

The New York City Police Department told JNS that it arrested Armani Charles, 23, of Brooklyn, N.Y., on Monday for allegedly stabbing a 35-year-old Jewish man last week.

The charges are assault, attempted assault, menacing, aggravated harassment and a hate crime, the NYPD told JNS.

The attack took place in the heavily Jewish neighborhood of Crown Heights. The Jewish man was reportedly stabbed in the chest.

The New York Post reported that the victim was Elias Rosner, who told the paper that the attacker yelled that he wanted to kill Jews. Rosner also told the Post that his sweater likely saved his life.

© JNS