Defeat of socialism in Honduras: Asfura is proclaimed president-elect after weeks of scrutiny

Published by Sabrina Martin 24 de diciembre, 2025

The National Electoral Council (CNE) of Honduras proclaimed this Wednesday Nasry "Tito" Asfura as president-electfor the 2026-2030 period, after a count that was prolonged for more than three weeks and kept the country in a climate of political uncertainty. The National Party candidate obtained 40.27% of the votes, surpassing Salvador Nasralla, of the Liberal Party, who obtained 39.39%, according to official results.

After the announcement, Asfura published on social networks a message in which he assured to be ready to govern and promised not to fail Hondurans.

Defeat of the ruling party and change of political cycle

The election meant a setback for the ruling Libertad y Refundación (Libre) party, of progressive orientation, whose candidate came in third place with about one fifth of the votes. The result marks the closing of the cycle of President Xiomara Castro, elected in 2021.

Asfura's triumph adds to a series of recent conservative victories in Latin America, interpreted as signs of attrition of several leftist governments that came to power with promises of profound transformations.

A count marked by technical flaws The counting process was crossed by interruptions in the results transmission system, operated by the Colombian company Grupo ASD. The CNE reported that the counting was stopped on several occasions, including a three-day stoppage attributed to maintenance tasks, despite the fact that the platform was supposed to operate continuously.



According to the electoral authority, 16,178 tally sheets were considered correct and 2,749 had to be verified due to typing errors, numerical discrepancies or incidents reported by the polling stations. The tally sheets with anomalies went to special scrutiny under permanent surveillance, while the revisions of the overseas vote were also completed.



External reactions

Reactions from the international community have already begun to be known. One of the first pronouncements came from U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, who congratulated Nasry Asfura as president-elect of Honduras and expressed that the United States looks forward to working with his future administration "to advance prosperity and security in our hemisphere."

In the same vein, Argentine President Javier Milei celebrated the election result and called Asfura's victory a political triumph in Honduras. "The Honduran people courageously expressed themselves at the polls and chose to end years of authoritarianism and decadence. From Argentina, we celebrate the triumph of freedom and reaffirm our commitment to democracy, popular will, and unrestricted respect for institutions in the region," he said.