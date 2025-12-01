Published by Joaquín Núñez 1 de diciembre, 2025

Nasry Tito Asfura leads in the early results of the presidential elections in Honduras. According to the results published by the National Electoral Council, carried out with more than 30% of the precincts, the candidate backed by Donald Trump and Javier Milei is ahead of Salvador Nasralla by only two percentage points.

Early results placed Asfura with 40% of the vote, followed by 38% for Nasralla and 19% for the progressive ruling party candidate, Rixi Moncada, who cancelled her post-election speech.

Historically, the candidate who leads the first official results is the one who ends up winning the presidency of Honduras. The only time this did not happen was in the 2017 election. Therefore, the initial trend is usually irreversible.

Although the first official data was scheduled to be published at 9 p.m. (local time), the publication was considerably delayed. Finally, the first cut-off was officially published after 10:40 pm.

In one of the most heated points of the night, theTrump Administration responded to a series of accusations by the opposition, from which they pointed out that the Honduran ruling party hindered international observers of the election.

"We are closely following the news about the large voter turnout today in Honduras in the general elections. Now, let the OAS Observation Mission do its job so that all concerned can have confidence that the election results reflect the will of the Honduran people and not the manipulations of those who would try to thwart it," the State Department's Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs said on its X account.

For example, international observer Gustavo Alegret said he faced intimidation from government supporters: “They started telling us to leave.”

According to the president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Ana Paola Hall, approximately 2.8 million voters voted, among the more than six million eligible voters.

Who are the candidates in Honduras?

Rixi Moncada(LIBRE Party): the candidate of progressive officialdom aspired to be the successor of the current president, Xiomara Castro. Her platform is based on a model with a strong state presence, speaking of an institutional "refoundation." However, it represents an unpopular government with a strong attrition in recent months.

Salvador Nasralla (Liberal Party): this is a centrist figure with high name recognition in Honduras. He presented his candidacy as an anti-corruption and centrist option, aimed at voters disenchanted with traditional elites.