Trump warns of possible electoral fraud in Honduran presidential election: 'It is imperative that the Commission finish counting the Votes'
In the afternoon hours, the Honduran CNE suspended the transmission of presidential election results, explaining that such a decision was due to a "technical tie" between candidates.
President Donald Trump denounced Monday night that Honduras' National Electoral Council (CNE) may be trying to rig the results of the presidential election, which has seen National Party candidate Tito Asfura and Liberal Party candidate Salvador Nasralla in a technical tie that is keeping the Honduran country on edge. Through a post on his Truth Social account, the Republican leader said his administration will take action in case electoral fraud is committed.
"Looks like Honduras is trying to change the results of their Presidential Election. If they do, there will be hell to pay! The people of Honduras voted in overwhelming numbers on November 30th. The National Electoral Commission, the official body charged with counting the Votes, abruptly stopped counting at midnight on November 30th. Their count showed a close race between Tito Asfura and Salvador Nasralla with Asfura holding a narrow lead of 500 votes. Their tally was stopped when only 47 percent of the Vote was counted. It is imperative that the Commission finish counting the Votes. Hundreds of thousands of Hondurans must have their Votes counted. Democracy must prevail!" Trump tweeted.
Technical tie
In the afternoon hours, the Honduran CNE suspended the transmission of presidential election results, explaining that such a decision was due to a "technical tie" between the candidates, separated by a mere 515 votes. The first results released by the CNE left out of the race the candidate of the ruling party, Rixi Moncada.
As the counting continued, neither Asfura nor Nasralla managed to pull away, and they could even see how the distance between them was reduced after, with 40% of the votes counted, Asfura had 40% of support and Nasralla 38%. The last available count, with 57 % of the ballots counted, showed a tight 39.91 % for Asfura and 39.89 % for Nasralla.
Trump expressed his support for Asfura
"Democracy is on trial in the coming Elections in the beautiful country of Honduras on November 30th. Will Maduro and his Narcoterrorists take over another country like they have taken over Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela? The man who is standing up for Democracy, and fighting against Maduro, is Tito Asfura, the Presidential Candidate of the National Party. Tito was the highly successful Mayor of Tegucigalpa where he brought running water to millions, and paved hundreds of kilometers of roads. His chief opponent is Rixi Moncada, who says Fidel Castro is her idol. Normally, the smart people of Honduras, would reject her, and elect Tito Asfura, but the Communists are trying to trick the people by running a third Candidate, Salvador Nasralla. Nasralla is no friend of Freedom. A borderline Communist, he helped Xiomara Castro by running as her Vice President. He won, and helped Castro win. Then he resigned, and is now pretending to be an anti-Communist only for the purposes of splitting Asfura’s vote," Trump wrote.