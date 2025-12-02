Trump warns of possible electoral fraud in Honduran presidential election: 'It is imperative that the Commission finish counting the Votes'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 2 de diciembre, 2025

President Donald Trump denounced Monday night that Honduras' National Electoral Council (CNE) may be trying to rig the results of the presidential election, which has seen National Party candidate Tito Asfura and Liberal Party candidate Salvador Nasralla in a technical tie that is keeping the Honduran country on edge. Through a post on his Truth Social account, the Republican leader said his administration will take action in case electoral fraud is committed.

"Looks like Honduras is trying to change the results of their Presidential Election. If they do, there will be hell to pay! The people of Honduras voted in overwhelming numbers on November 30th. The National Electoral Commission, the official body charged with counting the Votes, abruptly stopped counting at midnight on November 30th. Their count showed a close race between Tito Asfura and Salvador Nasralla with Asfura holding a narrow lead of 500 votes. Their tally was stopped when only 47 percent of the Vote was counted. It is imperative that the Commission finish counting the Votes. Hundreds of thousands of Hondurans must have their Votes counted. Democracy must prevail!" Trump tweeted.

Technical tie

In the afternoon hours, the Honduran CNE suspended the transmission of presidential election results, explaining that such a decision was due to a "technical tie" between the candidates, separated by a mere 515 votes. The first results released by the CNE left out of the race the candidate of the ruling party, Rixi Moncada.

As the counting continued, neither Asfura nor Nasralla managed to pull away, and they could even see how the distance between them was reduced after, with 40% of the votes counted, Asfura had 40% of support and Nasralla 38%. The last available count, with 57 % of the ballots counted, showed a tight 39.91 % for Asfura and 39.89 % for Nasralla.