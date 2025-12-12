Diplomatic clash: Russia demands explanations for the seizure of an oil tanker off the Venezuelan coast

Published by Sabrina Martin 11 de diciembre, 2025

On Thursday, Russia's foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, called for the Trump administration to explain why U.S. forces seized an oil tanker off the Venezuelan coast. He made the claim during a roundtable of ambassadors focused on resolving the crisis in Ukraine.

"I really hope that the United States, although they consider themselves entitled to conduct such operations, will somehow explain, out of respect for other members of the world community, what facts led them to take such actions," Lavrov said. He also stressed the need "to get to the bottom" of the volumes and nature of the fuel found on the vessel, and recalled previous statements by President Trump on Venezuela.

"There is too little information here because I do not know how the United States views the Venezuelan situation, except that President Trump has spoken publicly demanding a regime change or voluntary resignation of [Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro], but Chevron is operating in Venezuela, buying Venezuelan oil," he criticized.

Washington defends the seizure

In defense of the operation, Attorney General Pam Bondi has already explained that the operation was executed because the oil transported was under sanctions due to its "involvement in an illicit oil shipping network supporting foreign terrorist organizations." Bondi specified that the fuel was transported from Venezuela and Iran, according to official information.

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the press would hear details from "the appropriate people" and maintained that the shipment "was seized for a very good reason."