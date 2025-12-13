Moscow claims to have attacked energy and military facilities in Ukraine with hypersonic missiles

Published by Israel Duro 13 de diciembre, 2025

Moscow claimed Saturday that it bombed Ukrainian energy and military facilities overnight with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, in retaliation, it said, for Ukrainian attacks on "civilian targets" in Russia.

In statements picked up by AFP, the Russian Defense Ministry assured that this "massive shelling" was a "response to Ukrainian terrorist attacks against civilian targets in Russia."

Zelensky: "they continue to seek to destroy our state and inflict more suffering on our people"

For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky said that a dozen civilian facilities were hit by Russian shelling, which also left thousands of people without electricity in seven regions.

"It is important for everyone to see now what Russia is doing (...) as it is clearly not about ending the war," Zelensky said on social networks. The Russians "continue to seek to destroy our state and inflict more suffering on our people," he added.

Fatalities from attacks by both sides

Meanwhile, in central Russia, two people were killed Saturday by a Ukrainian drone attack on a residential building in Saratov, local authorities reported. In addition, several apartments were damaged, Saratov region governor Roman Busargin said on Telegram.

Ukraine suffers almost daily Russian shelling affecting its entire territory since the start of Moscow's full-scale offensive in February 2022. For its part, Kiev regularly carries out drone attacks in Russia and claims that its main target is military and energy infrastructures.