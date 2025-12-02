Venezuela reauthorizes immigrant deportation flights from US

Published by Víctor Mendoza 2 de diciembre, 2025

Venezuela's Transportation Ministry reported that it reauthorized American flights to deport immigrants. The decision comes days after suspending them due to President Donald Trump's warning that Venezuela's airspace should be conisidered "closed in its entirety."

"Due to instructions from Nicolás Maduro, the entry of aircraft operated by the company EASTERN AIRLINES LLC, on the route Phoenix, Arizona - Maiquetía, into our airspace is authorized," the ministry explained in a brief statement.

The regime detailed that Caracas will allow the entry of two flights from American company Eastern Airlines on Wednesday and Friday.

The arrival of American planes carrying undocumented Venezuelan nationals was regularly maintained despite the tension between both countries due to the U.S. military deployment in the Caribbean.

Trump assures that the military presence is part of an operation to combat drug trafficking.

Meanwhile, some 75 such flights took place this year, with at least 13,956 Venezuelans deported from the United States, according to the Venezuelan dictatorship.