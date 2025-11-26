Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 25 de noviembre, 2025

On Voz News, journalist Karina Yapor interviewed Venezuelan opposition leaderPedro Urruchurtu about the latest developments in Venezuela in the context of the pressure being exerted by the Administration of President Donald Trump to materialize a regime change and put an end to the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro, who has been accused of being the leader of the terrorist organization Cartel of the Suns.

"This regime always lies. The truth is that they are worried, we know that this has been affecting them since this is not a label but a series of actions that have even been cutting funding to that regime in an important way," said Urruchurtu, who when asked about the possible negotiation between Trump and Maduro, assured that "Any eventual space for conversation must have as a priority the freedom of Venezuela."

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.