Trump assured that his peace plan presented to the Ukrainian government "Not my final offer"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 22 de noviembre, 2025

President Donald Trumpcommented Saturday that the peace plan his administration presented to the Ukrainian government is not the final offer to end the war with Russia. "No, not my final offer," Trump told reporters as he claimed he was on his way to meet with former professional golfer Jack Nicklaus at the Joint Base Andrews golf course. "We’d like to get to peace. It should’ve happened a long time ago. The Ukraine war with Russia should have never happened. If I were president, it never would have happened. We’re trying to get it ended. One way or the other we have to get it ended," the Republican leader added.

Asked what would happen if Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky does not accept the plan by Thursday, which is the deadline imposed by Trump, the president replied, "Then he can continue to fight his little heart out." Trump issued these comments a few days after assuring that he wanted Zelenski - who has expressed reservations about the proposal - to accept the White House peace plan before Thanksgiving.

Criticism of Trump over peace plan

Far from having unanimous support, what is certain is that Trump's 28-point proposal has been criticized by all and sundry as being more beneficial to the Kremlin. One of these was the Ukrainian president himself, who in a video posted both on Telegram and other social networks assured that "Ukraine may now face a very difficult choice, either losing its dignity or the risk of losing a key partner, either the difficult 28 points, or a very difficult winter."

In addition to several Ukrainian lawmakers, several Republican congressmen also expressed concerns about the proposal. One of them was South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, who wrote on his X account, "While there are many good ideas in the proposed Russia-Ukraine peace plan, there are several areas that are very problematic and can be made better. The goal of any peace deal is to end the war honorably and justly — and not create new conflict." Graham later asserted that he was confident Trump would achieve a peace deal by pressuring both Kyiv and Moscow and ensuring that Ukraine would remain free and able to defend itself from future aggression.