Cuba, Turkey and Russia: Trump administration considering possible destinations for Nicolás Maduro if he leaves power in Venezuela

Published by Joaquín Núñez 15 de noviembre, 2025

Amid Trump administration operations to combat narco-terrorism in the Caribbean, Politico talked to some high-ranking officials about the possible fate of Nicolás Maduro if he decides to leave power in Venezuela. While there is talk of the possibility of exile, the idea of imprisoning him in the United States was also mentioned.

Last Thursday, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced the launch of Operation Southern Spear. It is an unprecedented military deployment to combat drug trafficking in the region. A day later, Donald Trump claimed to have made a decision on possible strikes inside Venezuelan territory.

In this context, Politico spoke anonymously with some of the president's officials and advisors, who posed the idea of offering Maduro and his collaborators a "safe-conduct" to leave power. Among their possible destinations are Turkey, Russia, Cuba and Azerbaijan.

"Others are suggesting placing Maduro under arrest and putting him on trial in the U.S., a third person familiar with the talks told me. After all, the ongoing Trump military operation in the Caribbean isn’t officially about regime change in Venezuela. The administration says it’s fighting terrorist drug cartels in the region, and Maduro is already under U.S. indictment on drug charges (allegations he denies). Some Trump aides are hoping that the threats of U.S. military action alone spur chaos in Maduro’s regime and cause him to lose his grip on power," wrote Nahal Toosi, senior foreign affairs correspondent for the aforementioned media outlet.

In addition, officials are also discussing the initial economic steps of a transition in Venezuela, mentioned a possible role for the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

As for White House operations against narco-terrorism in the Caribbean, they have focused almost exclusively on Venezuelan organizations Cartel de Los Soles and Tren de Aragua. According to U.S. authorities, they are commanded directly by Maduro.