Former Naval Intelligence Commander Jesús Romero on Operation Southern Spear: 'There are going to be a series of operations here that we have never seen'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 14 de noviembre, 2025

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed former U.S. Naval Intelligence Commander Jesús Romero on the newscast about the start of Operation Southern Spear in the Caribbean, following the announcement made by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth about the anti-drug operation deployed by President Donald Trump's administration to combat drug cartels.

When asked if the operation would include military attacks on Venezuelan soil, Romero answered: "I am sure that here there are going to be operations of which we have never seen, and the evidence is in front of our eyes, when we see the imposing American deployment in the Caribbean theater, it obviously obeys a plan and a strategy." Similarly, Romero commented: "I believe that in the US doctrine what they have ready is a series of targets that constitute or could constitute a threat to the forces that are deployed in the Caribbean. They also possibly include targets such as command and control, which also includes civilians who are members or associates of the Cartel de los Soles."

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.