VOZ News: Lawyer Says U.S. Legally Entitled to Conduct Narco-Terrorism Operations

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 6 de noviembre, 2025

On Voz News, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed lawyer and political analyst Juan Camilo Sanclemente about the legal power with which the Administration of President Donald Trump has to execute operations against narcoterrorism in the Pacific and the Caribbean, as well as on the geopolitical ramifications of these actions.

"Tthe U.S. Constitution itself empowers the president so that within any part of the world where national security is endangered, they can go and initiate actions to prevent any affectation to the state. That is why Trump, through his policy, has developed these types of activities in order not only to seek the security of the United States but also to preserve the security of Latin America," said Sanclemente.

