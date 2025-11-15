Chaos in Mexico: Serious clashes between protesters and law enforcement in demonstration against Sheinbaum

Published by Joaquín Núñez 15 de noviembre, 2025

Mexico City witnessed a fierce protest against the Claudia Sheinbaum. Targeting several issues such as insecurity and narco-terrorism, thousands of people took to the streets and ended up tearing down the metal fences protecting the National Palace, which led to a fierce confrontation between authorities and protesters.

The march was organized for days on social media, under the name Generation Z Mexico. Although it did not have much impact at first, the impact became greater as the date approached: Saturday, Nov. 15. Generation Z is an event that has already taken place in other countries in Asia and Latin America. One of its most recognizable symbols is the flag of the anime series ”One Piece,” which was flying from early in the day near the National Palace.

Among the issues was the murder of Carlos Manzo, mayor of Uruapan, whose death caused uproar among many young Mexicans.

The initial exchanges between demonstrators and authorities only escalated, leading to the use of tear gas against those present in Plaza Zocalo. Once the wall was knocked down, the protesters came face to face with the forces of law and order.

At one point, the most violent demonstrators managed to drag one of the police officers into the crowd. They began to hit him with punches, kicks and even blunt objects, until other demonstrators managed to restrain them.

One of the most viral images of the day was of a young man carrying a Mexican flag. Amidst the tear gas, he covered his eyes and raised the flag in front of the National Palace. The moment was captured by one of the photographers working at the site.

Prior to the demonstration, President Sheinbaum had called for it to be done peacefully and "without acts of violence." She also blamed the opposition and forces from abroad for the organization. "It was the opposition who supported this march a lot. It is a digital strategy paid from abroad and linked to right-wing groups, with bots, fake accounts and coordinated campaigns," she said at a press conference.

Ricardo Salinas Pliego, founder and president of Grupo Salinas, criticized the police reaction during the demonstration. "The grenadiers and other violent groups sent by the narco-president are beating and threatening to kill my reporters and cameramen. They are beating and throwing grenades, tear gas, pepper spray and threatening the young people with making them disappear, they want justification for violence," he published on his X account.

Although on a smaller scale, there were also demonstrations in states such as Michoacán, Puebla, Guanajuato, Oaxaca, Aguascalientes, Veracruz, Nuevo León and Coahuila.