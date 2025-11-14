White House announces trade agreement with Argentina: includes elimination of tariffs on key products and opening of markets

Published by Víctor Mendoza 13 de noviembre, 2025

The Trump Administration reached atrade agreementwith the Argentina of Javier Milei. The announcement was made by the White House through a statement, which remarked that one of the main points of the agreement is the reciprocal opening of markets through the reduction or elimination of tariffs.

The agreement was announced just days after the arrival of Argentina's new foreign minister, Pablo Quirno, in Washington, DC.

While Argentina will provide preferential access to some U.S. exports, including medicines and medical devices, the United States will eliminate tariffs on certain non-locally available natural resources and non-patented goods for pharmaceutical use.

In addition to the reduction of trade barriers, the agreement also includes items such as environment, labor, intellectual property, and e-commerce

Another important part of the agreement is access to agricultural markets. From now on, Argentina will simplify registration processes for U.S. meat products and will not require facility registration for dairy imports.

"The outcome reflects the countries’ shared ambition and values and builds on actions Argentina has already taken to modernize its trade and investment regime and foster reciprocal conditions," the White House said in the missive.

"Today’s announcements lay the groundwork for Agreements on Reciprocal Trade to unlock new markets for U.S. exports and lower trade barriers facing American workers and producers. I thank my counterparts from El Salvador, Argentina, Ecuador, and Guatemala for their commitment to achieving fair and balanced trade with the United States," celebrated Trump Administration trade representative Jamieson Greer in a statement.

In the same line, expressed the chancellor Quirno. "It is a privilege and an honor to announce that Argentina and the United States have reached a Reciprocal Trade and Investment Framework Agreement. The agreement creates the conditions for increased U.S. investment in Argentina and includes tariff reductions for key industries, increasing bilateral trade between the two countries," he wrote in his X account.