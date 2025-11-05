Published by Santiago Ospital 5 de noviembre, 2025

Vladimir Putin indicated Wednesday that he will reevaluate resuming nuclear tests if the United States does so, after President Trump claimed to have ordered "to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis" to other countries.

Although details of which tests and countries he was referring to are not known at the moment, days earlier Putin himself had announced successful tests of a new nuclear-capable, atomic-powered submarine drone.

The Russian president asked his officials to draft proposals for a possible nuclear weapons test. It would be the first since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1990. For its part, the United States abandoned the practice in 1992.

"I instruct the Foreign Ministry, the Defense Ministry, the special services and relevant civilian agencies to gather additional information, analyze it at the Security Council and submit coordinated proposals on possible preparations for nuclear weapons tests," were his exact words according to The Moscow Times.

Nearly a year ago, Putin expanded the use of Russia's nuclear arsenal so that they can be fired in response to conventional attacks.

President Putin's order comes at a time of tension with the White House. Just weeks ago, Trump announced new sanctions against Russia, this time against its two largest oil companies - Rosneft and Lukoil. His government also ruled out a meeting, following rumors of a summit between the two leaders.

Which countries have nuclear arsenal? Russia and the United States account for 87% of the nuclear arsenal. Seven other countries share the rest.



In total, it estimates that there are more than 12,200 nuclear warheads around the world. Of these, about 9,600 would be available for use on missiles, aircraft, ships and submarines. The rest would be retired, though relatively intact.



Approximately 3,900 would be deployed in operational forces, i.e. missile bases or bombers. About 2,100 would be on "high alert", i.e. "ready for use on short notice."



By public information, historical records and leaks, the Federation of American Scientists estimates the following total numbers of nuclear warheads by country:



Russia: 5,459

United States: 5,177

France: 290

China: 600

United Kingdom: 225

India: 180

Pakistan: 170

Israel: 90

North Korea: 50 Each country carefully guards the size of their own nuclear arsenal, so the figures are difficult to know. According to the Federation of American Scientists . Seven other countries share the rest.In total, it estimates that. Of these, about 9,600 would be available for use on missiles, aircraft, ships and submarines. The rest would be retired, though relatively intact.Approximately 3,900 would be deployed in operational forces, i.e. missile bases or bombers.By public information, historical records and leaks, the Federation of American Scientists estimates the following total numbers of nuclear warheads by country:

Blow to Russian forces

Meanwhile, the war continues. The Ukrainian Army claimed to have successfully attacked a Russian unit in the middle of the Black Sea. The operation reportedly occurred at the Syvash gas drilling platform, occupied by Russia shortly after advancing on Crimea in 2014.

The Ukrainian navy shared a video of the attack, claiming it had succeeded in destroying military and surveillance equipment:

Formerly in the hands of a Ukrainian state-owned company, Syvash is one of four drilling platforms off the coast of Crimea known as the Boyko Towers. Reports circulated in 2023 that Ukrainian forces had recaptured some platforms.

The information was made known the same week that Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law to allow reservists to guard key structures such as oil refineries, due to Ukrainian drone attacks that caused fuel shortages in some regions.

Putin also signed a law extending the conscription period. It was previously only possible on certain dates in autumn and spring, but now new military personnel may be recruited year-round.