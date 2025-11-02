Pete Hegseth anticipated more meetings with China and affirmed that the relationship between the two countries "has never been better"

Published by Joaquín Núñez 1 de noviembre, 2025

Pete Hegseth assured that the relationship between the United States and China "has never been better." The war secretary weighed in on the recent meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in Busan, South Korea, previewing that many more are on the way.

In late October, the Republican president met with the secretary general of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). It was the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since 2019. In this edition, they addressed trade issues, restrictions on rare earths, fentanyl, and the possible end of the Russia-Ukraine war.

At the end of the meeting, Trump celebrated the agreement, which included China's commitment to start with the massive purchase of U.S. farm products.

In this context, the Secretary of War expressed himself in his X account, where he analyzed the positive impacts of the meeting and provided more details about the future: "I just spoke to President Trump, and we agree—the relationship between the United States and China has never been better."

In addition, Hegseth shared details about his meeting in Malaysia with China's Minister of National Defense, Admiral Dong Jun.

"The Admiral and I agree that peace, stability, and good relations are the best path for our two great and strong countries. As President Trump said, his historic 'G2 meeting' set the tone for everlasting peace and success for the U.S. and China," he continued.

"The Department of War will do the same—peace through strength, mutual respect, and positive relations. Admiral Dong and I also agreed that we should set up military-to-military channels to deconflict and de-escalate any problems that arise. We have more meetings on that coming soon. God bless both China and the USA!" the Secretary of War sentenced.