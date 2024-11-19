Putin expands the use of nuclear weapons: they may be used in response to conventional attacks against Russia

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 19 de noviembre, 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to expand the use of nuclear weapons, authorizing their use in response to the "launch of ballistic missiles against Russia."

The decision comes after Washington allowed Kiev to use long-range U.S. missiles against targets inside Russian territory. Ukrainian commanders have been demanding such an endorsement for months, after getting it, President Volodimir Zelensky celebrated with a defiant "the missiles will speak for themselves." In principle, the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) will be used in the Russian Kursk region over which Ukraine advanced in August. Sources close to Biden indicated, however, that he might endorse its deployment in other regions.

All this as Russia and Ukraine intensify their efforts to gain ground ahead of the inauguration of Donald Trump, who has vowed to end the war. On the Kremlin side, this includes resorting to North Korean troops. Analysts and military experts agree that Putin and Zelenski want to have the best possible trump cards when the Republican re-enters the White House.

According to the official TASS news agency, the new document governing the use of nuclear weapons also states that Moscow will consider as a "joint attack" any offensive by a nation without nuclear capabilities (such as Ukraine) with the "support" of "a nuclear power" (such as the United States).