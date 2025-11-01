Published by Diane Hernández 1 de noviembre, 2025

Former Cuban Economy Minister Alejandro Gil was charged with espionage and several financial crimes, including corruption, embezzlement and tax evasion, the country's attorney general's office said Friday.

Gil, 61, was removed from office in February 2024 amid a turbulent economic crisis, following the announcement of an increase in fuel prices on the island. Shortly thereafter, authorities reported that he was under investigation for "serious errors" in his management.

According to the official statement, in addition to espionage, the former minister and other defendants whose identities were not disclosed are charged with crimes of embezzlement, bribery, falsification of public documents, tax evasion, influence peddling, money laundering, as well as infractions related to classified documents.

He will also have to respond to "the theft and damage of documents or other objects in official custody," the regime's official media channel confirmed, without offering more details than the brief note.

The attorney general's office specified that prison sentences were requested "in correspondence with the acts committed," although a date for the trial was not announced, nor was a possible beneficiary of the alleged espionage activities identified.

Alejandro Gil served between 2019 and 2024 as deputy prime minister and minister of economy and planning under dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel.

What does the indictment of Alejandro Gil mean for the Cuban regime?

The indictment of Alejandro Gil marks a new chapter in the Cuban regime's strategy to project an image of "fighting corruption" within its own ranks. However, the lack of transparency, the absence of public information about the process and the selectivity with which sanctions are applied fuel skepticism about the dictatorship's true intentions.

The case of Gil, who held one of the highest economic positions in the country, reflects the magnitude of internal tensions in the state apparatus. His indictment for espionage and economic crimes not only exposes the power conflicts within the regime, but also serves as a political warning amidst an economic crisis and growing social discontent.