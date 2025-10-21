Published by Santiago Ospital 21 de octubre, 2025

The Superior Court of Bogotá overturned the bribery conviction of former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe Vélez.

The conservative politician was sentenced to 12 years of house arrest for allegedly manipulating paramilitary soldiers into denying their relationship with anti-guerrilla squads. He had thus become the first former president to be criminally convicted and deprived of his liberty in Colombia.

Uribe's defense appealed the sentence, which was overturned on Tuesday. According to Infobae, the judges based their decision on the lack of evidence linking the former president to the crime and the lack of direct malice.

In addition, the court ordered to investigate whether former paramilitary soldier Carlos Enrique Vélez Ramírez, a key witness in the case against Uribe, committed false testimony. In the present case, one more crime for procedural fraud has yet to be determined, so it cannot yet be considered complete.

This is a developing story.