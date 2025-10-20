Trump denies telling Zelensky to cede land to Russia

(COMBO) L-R, Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on March 18, 2025 and US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office (Photo by various sources / AFP)AFP

Published by Just The News 20 de octubre, 2025

President Donald Trump has denied reports that he urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to accept Russia's proposed peace terms to end the Ukraine War, including by surrendering territory.

“No, we never discussed it. We think that what they should do is just stop at the lines where they are, the battle lines,” Trump said, according to The Hill.

His denial follows a report from the Financial Times that described his meeting with Zelensky as a "shouting match" and asserted that Trump told Zelensky that Putin would "destroy" him if he failed to capitulate.

The Russians formally annexed four Ukrainian provinces in 2022, though they do not fully control any of them. Putin previously floated a conditional ceasefire if Ukraine would withdraw from Donetsk, one of the disputed regions.

© JTN