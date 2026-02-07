Former Venezuelan politician Luis Isturiz: ‘The Amnesty Law only solves a part of what is happening, many other things need to be reviewed’

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 6 de febrero, 2026

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed Venezuelan former politician Luis Istúriz on the newscast about the persecution, torture and human rights violations faced by opponents in Venezuela, as well as on the terrifying reality that many of those unjustly held by the socialist regime suffer.

"Each day of captivity in El Helicoide is the equivalent of a week of normal life. It is very hard, for a long time isolated. Especially at the beginning when I was a month and a half without seeing my family. [It is good to point out that El Helicoide is only one of the torture centers in the country, there are many that are worse, such as Rodeo 1, where the situation of the prisoners is even more terrible. The world must know this because the closing of El Helicoide is not the solution to the prison situation but only the beginning. [...] We are in a delicate moment in which the Amnesty Law solves only a part of what is happening, but many more things need to be reviewed, such as the hate law", said Isturiz.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.