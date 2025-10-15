Portugal: American tourist stabbed to death near Lisbon

Published by Carlos Dominguez 15 de octubre, 2025

An American tourist died Wednesday after being stabbed, while another was severely wounded in an attack in Cascais, a coastal town west of Lisbon, Portuguese police said.

"One of the tourists died on the spot and the other suffered deep wounds to his face and arm," a Public Security Police (PSP) spokesman told AFP, describing the attack as a "attempted robbery."

The INEM rescue medical services that came to the scene attempted to resuscitate the victim, but according to reports "the stab wounds were deep and in vital areas." Separately, the wounded victim was transported to a hospital in Lisbon, local media reported.

The three suspects of the attack fled in a vehicle and have not yet been located. "We shared the necessary information to the PSP to locate the suspects," the police specified.

The case has been referred to the public prosecutor's office and the judicial police.

DEVELOPING STORY