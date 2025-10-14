Google to invest $15 billion in India and build the largest AI center outside the US

Published by Carlos Dominguez 14 de octubre, 2025

(AFP) Google announced Tuesday that it will build a data center and artificial intelligence hub in India, its largest outside the U.S., and pledged to invest $15 billion in the country over five years.

"It's the largest IA hub that we will invest in outside the United States," Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said at a ceremony in New Delhi.

The executive announced a $15 billion investment over the next five years. The AI center will be located in Visakhapatnam, a city in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

"This infrastructure confirms India's ambitions and projects in artificial intelligence," said India's Minister of Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw.

An increased interest in the Indian sector

In recent months, India has attracted several major AI companies, drawn by the world’s largest population.

Around 900 million Indians, out of nearly 1.5 billion, use the Internet regularly, according to the latest industry estimates.

Last week, U.S.-based Anthropic announced it will open an office in India and said the country has the second-highest number of users of its conversational AI, Claude.

One of Anthropic’s main competitors, OpenAI, has also shown interest in the Indian market and plans to open an office by year’s end.

CEO Sam Altman said use of ChatGPT in India has quadrupled over the past year.

Perplexity, in turn, signed a partnership in July with Indian telecom Airtel, offering the company’s 360 million customers a free one-year subscription to Perplexity Pro.