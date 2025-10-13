LIVE: Israel welcomes home last living survivors from October 7 attack

Published by Santiago Ospital 13 de octubre, 2025

The agreed return of Israeli hostages captured by Hamasbegan on Mondays. As part of the first phase of the peace plan pushed by Donald Trump, the terrorist group promised to release the 20 live hostages still held since October 7, as well as the return of 28 dead bodies. In return, Israel pledged to release 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

The returns began while President Trump was on his way to the region, where he would speak in front of the Knesset (Israeli parliament) and meet with negotiators in Egypt to finalize the deal to end the Gaza War.

Times are in Eastern Standard Time (EST).

04:50 13 HOSTAGES ON THEIR WAY HOME

10:58 13/10/2025 10:58 13/10/2025 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that they are escorting 13 hostages back to the Jewish State, where they will first undergo a medical check-up.



04:39 Trump meets in the Israeli Parliament

10:53 13/10/2025 10:53 13/10/2025 Accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and parliamentary speaker Amir Ohana, Donald Trump addressed the Knesset where he was invited to speak.



"This is my great honor. A great and beautiful day, a new beginning," he wrote in the Knesset guest book, according to the local Times of Israel.



04:30 FIRST IMAGES OF THE RELEASED REHENS

10:48 13/10/2025 10:49 13/10/2025 The first images of those released begun to emerge, some from the IDF and some of the families themselves reunited with their loved ones.



04:15 Israeli TV: Hamas claimed to have released all 20 hostages alive 10:28 13/10/2025 10:48 13/10/2025 The Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas has now released the last 20 Israeli hostages still alive, Israeli television said Monday, citing a senior Israeli official, according to AFP.



Israeli authorities had announced before 07H00 GMT the return of a first group of seven hostages alive. According to Israeli television, the remaining 13 had already been handed over to the Red Cross and will soon be with the army.



The twenty freed on Monday had been captured by Islamist terrorists in their surprise attack on October 7, 2023 in southern Israel, which triggered the war in Gaza.



04:05 10:45 13/10/2025 10:45 13/10/2025 Israeli hostages who have not yet been released made video calls from Gaza with their families on Monday, according to the main association of hostage relatives and Hamas sources.



The Hostages and Missing Families Forum shared videos and photos of relatives of Matan Zangauker, Nimrod Cohen and Ariel and David Cunio, hostages who Israeli officials say have not yet been released, making calls.

